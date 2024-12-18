Open Extended Reactions

Julen Lopetegui will return in time for West Ham's clash against Brighton on Saturday. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui will return to Spain to attend the funeral of his father, José, who has died aged 94, the club said on Wednesday.

Lopetegui's backroom staff will take charge of training in his absence. However, a source told ESPN that the Spanish coach is expected to be back on the West Ham touchline for their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

The manager's father was a renowned in the Basque sport of stonelifting.

A West Ham spokesperson said: "The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the Club are with Julen, his family and friends, and we kindly ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

Lopetegui previously coached Sevilla between 2019 and 2022, during which time he lifted the Europa League title.

"Sevilla FC expresses its condolences to Julen Lopetegui and his family on the death of his father," the club said in a statement.

Lopetegui has endured a difficult start to his tenure as West Ham boss, having arrived at the London Stadium last summer. However, he has led a turnaround in results of late, with a win over Wolves and a draw at Bournemouth in their past two Premier League games.