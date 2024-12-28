Mikel Arteta provides an update on the injured Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's 1-0 win vs. Ipswich. (0:24)

Arteta: Saka injury will keep him out for 'many, many weeks' (0:24)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Leicester City v Manchester City

King Power Stadium

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Caleb Okoli | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks

LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Bilal El Khannouss

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Rico Lewis

DM Ilkay Gündogan

LM Jérémy Doku | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Phil Foden | RM Bernardo Silva

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Jack Grealish, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Ederson, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Matheus Nunes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

John Stones, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Kyle Walker, D, illness, DOUBT

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Selhurst Park

Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Cheick Doucoure | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Will Hughes, M, knee, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood

LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM James Bree

AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Adam Armstrong | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Goodison Park

Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala

FWL Iliman Ndiaye | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Jack Harrison

Injury/suspension updates:

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, calf, DOUBT

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ryan Yates, M, suspension, due back Jan. 6

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Harry Wilson

ST Rodrigo Muniz

Injury/suspension updates:

Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20

Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Emile Smith Rowe, M, leg, DOUBT

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Max Aarons

DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Ryan Christie | RW David Brooks

ST Evanilson

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Justin Kluivert, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Adam Smith, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Fraser Forster

LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Dominic Solanke

Injury/suspension updates:

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Radu Dragusin, D, ankle, DOUBT

Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Djed Spence, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rodrigo Gomes | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

West Ham United v Liverpool

London Stadium

Sunday, 5:15 p.m. GMT / 12:15 p.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

LB Emerson | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Edson Álvarez

LM Mohammed Kudus | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Carlos Soler | RM Jarrod Bowen

ST Niclas Füllkrug

Injury/suspension updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Lukasz Fabianski, G, head, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Max Kilman, D, shoulder, DOUBT

Guido Rodríguez, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Carlos Soler, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tomás Soucek, M, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Dominik Szoboszlai, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Villa Park

Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Tyrone Mings | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Matty Cash, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4

Jhon Durán, F, suspension, due back Jan. 15

Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Georginio Rutter

Injury/suspension updates:

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ipswich Town v Chelsea

Portman Road

Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aro Muric

LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW João Félix | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Christopher Nkunku

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Old Trafford

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Leny Yoro

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Antony | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Bruno Fernandes, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 5

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Manuel Ugarte, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Valentino Livramento, D, illness, DOUBT

Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Kieran Trippier, D, leg, DOUBT

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Brentford v Arsenal

Gtech Community Stadium

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Hakon Valdimarsson

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Kim Ji-Soo | RB Mads Roerslev

CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard

FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

Injury/suspension updates:

Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Mark Flekken, G, groin, DOUBT

Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Ben Mee, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18

Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Injury/suspension updates:

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT