Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Leicester City v Manchester City
King Power Stadium
Sunday, 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Caleb Okoli | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Bilal El Khannouss
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Rico Lewis
DM Ilkay Gündogan
LM Jérémy Doku | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Phil Foden | RM Bernardo Silva
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Jack Grealish, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Ederson, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Matheus Nunes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
John Stones, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Kyle Walker, D, illness, DOUBT
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Selhurst Park
Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Cheick Doucoure | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Will Hughes, M, knee, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM James Bree
AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Adam Armstrong | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Goodison Park
Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala
FWL Iliman Ndiaye | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Jack Harrison
Injury/suspension updates:
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, calf, DOUBT
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ryan Yates, M, suspension, due back Jan. 6
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Harry Wilson
ST Rodrigo Muniz
Injury/suspension updates:
Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Emile Smith Rowe, M, leg, DOUBT
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Max Aarons
DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Ryan Christie | RW David Brooks
ST Evanilson
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Justin Kluivert, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Adam Smith, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Fraser Forster
LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr
LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
ST Dominic Solanke
Injury/suspension updates:
Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Radu Dragusin, D, ankle, DOUBT
Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Djed Spence, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rodrigo Gomes | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
West Ham United v Liverpool
London Stadium
Sunday, 5:15 p.m. GMT / 12:15 p.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
LB Emerson | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Edson Álvarez
LM Mohammed Kudus | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Carlos Soler | RM Jarrod Bowen
ST Niclas Füllkrug
Injury/suspension updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Lukasz Fabianski, G, head, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Max Kilman, D, shoulder, DOUBT
Guido Rodríguez, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Carlos Soler, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tomás Soucek, M, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Dominik Szoboszlai, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Villa Park
Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Tyrone Mings | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Leon Bailey
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Matty Cash, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
Jhon Durán, F, suspension, due back Jan. 15
Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Georginio Rutter
Injury/suspension updates:
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Portman Road
Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aro Muric
LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW João Félix | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Christopher Nkunku
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Old Trafford
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Leny Yoro
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Antony | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Bruno Fernandes, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 5
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Manuel Ugarte, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Valentino Livramento, D, illness, DOUBT
Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Kieran Trippier, D, leg, DOUBT
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Brentford v Arsenal
Gtech Community Stadium
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Hakon Valdimarsson
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Kim Ji-Soo | RB Mads Roerslev
CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard
FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo
Injury/suspension updates:
Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Mark Flekken, G, groin, DOUBT
Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Ben Mee, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Injury/suspension updates:
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT