        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          play
          Arteta: Saka injury will keep him out for 'many, many weeks' (0:24)

          Mikel Arteta provides an update on the injured Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's 1-0 win vs. Ipswich. (0:24)

          • ESPN
          Dec 28, 2024, 05:04 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Leicester City v Manchester City
          King Power Stadium
          Sunday, 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Caleb Okoli | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
          LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Bilal El Khannouss
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Kasey McAteer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Jamie Vardy, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Rico Lewis
          DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LM Jérémy Doku | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Phil Foden | RM Bernardo Silva
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Jack Grealish, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Ederson, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Matheus Nunes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          John Stones, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Kyle Walker, D, illness, DOUBT

          Crystal Palace v Southampton
          Selhurst Park
          Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Cheick Doucoure | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Marc Guéhi, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
          Will Hughes, M, knee, DOUBT
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
          LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM James Bree
          AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Adam Armstrong | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

          Everton v Nottingham Forest
          Goodison Park
          Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala
          FWL Iliman Ndiaye | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Jack Harrison

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Iliman Ndiaye, F/M, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Ryan Yates, M, suspension, due back Jan. 6

          Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Tom Cairney | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Rodrigo Muniz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sander Berge, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
          Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Emile Smith Rowe, M, leg, DOUBT
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Max Aarons
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Ryan Christie | RW David Brooks
          ST Evanilson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Justin Kluivert, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 4
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Adam Smith, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Fraser Forster
          LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
          ST Dominic Solanke

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Radu Dragusin, D, ankle, DOUBT
          Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Djed Spence, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rodrigo Gomes | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

          West Ham United v Liverpool
          London Stadium
          Sunday, 5:15 p.m. GMT / 12:15 p.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          LB Emerson | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Edson Álvarez
          LM Mohammed Kudus | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Carlos Soler | RM Jarrod Bowen
          ST Niclas Füllkrug

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Lukasz Fabianski, G, head, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Max Kilman, D, shoulder, DOUBT
          Guido Rodríguez, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
          Carlos Soler, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Tomás Soucek, M, suspension, due back Jan. 4

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Curtis Jones | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Dominik Szoboszlai, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5

          Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Villa Park
          Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Tyrone Mings | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matty Cash, D, suspension, due back Jan. 4
          Jhon Durán, F, suspension, due back Jan. 15
          Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Georginio Rutter

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Ipswich Town v Chelsea
          Portman Road
          Monday, 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aro Muric
          LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW João Félix | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Christopher Nkunku

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Manchester United v Newcastle United
          Old Trafford
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Leny Yoro
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Antony | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Bruno Fernandes, F/M, suspension, due back Jan. 5
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Manuel Ugarte, M, suspension, due back Jan. 5

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, DOUBT
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Valentino Livramento, D, illness, DOUBT
          Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Kieran Trippier, D, leg, DOUBT
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Brentford v Arsenal
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Hakon Valdimarsson
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Kim Ji-Soo | RB Mads Roerslev
          CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard
          FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Mark Flekken, G, groin, DOUBT
          Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Ben Mee, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
          Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT