Former Mexico coach Miguel Herrera was announced as the new manager of the Costa Rica men's national team on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old will return to the international stage with the Ticos for the first time since coaching Mexico from 2013-15.

"Following an exhaustive selection process that concluded with a final shortlist, the FCRF [Costa Rican Football Federation] Executive Committee, together with the new sports director Ignacio Hierro, made the decision to hire Herrera as the national team's manager," the federation said in a statement.

Herrera is expected to be presented in the coming days and could be on the sidelines for Costa Rica's friendly against the United States on July 22.

According to ESPN Mexico, three Mexican candidates were on the final shortlist, including former Liga MX manager Ignacio Ambriz.

Herrera's run with Mexico remains as his only previous experience at the international level. After being hired in 2013, and later qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, he then helped secure a Concacaf Gold Cup title in 2015. Shortly after earning the trophy, he was fired by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) after an alleged altercation at an airport with a journalist.

At the club level, Herrera has a lengthier resume with stints at Atlante (2002-04, 2011), Monterrey (2004-07), Veracruz (2008), Tecos (2008-10), Club America (2012-13, 2017-20), Tigres (2021-22), and Club Tijuana (2015-17, 2023-24).

The coach found success with Club America thanks to titles in the 2013 Clausura and 2018 Apertura. Herrera left Tijuana in May last year after being unable to qualify for the playoffs in his last three seasons with the Liga MX side.