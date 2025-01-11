Open Extended Reactions

Emmanuel Ochoa looks set to stay in MLS for now. USA Today Images

The deal to send San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa to Liga MX side Cruz Azul is in danger of falling apart sources confirmed to ESPN.

Cesar Luis Merlo was the first to report the news.

Ochoa, 19, traveled to Mexico earlier this week in the expectation of completing a $2 million transfer. Now sources confirm that Ochoa is en route back to San Jose for the start of preseason as the proposed deal hit a last minute snag after terms were thought to have been agreed.

Ochoa is a product of San Jose's academy, having signed a homegrown contract with the club as a 14-year-old back in 2019. At the time he was touted as the second-youngest player ever to sign a deal with an MLS club. The Mexico U20 international made one appearance with the Quakes' first team in a 2024 U.S. Open Cup match, but has yet to appear in a league match, despite being on the bench as an unused substitute 19 times. He made a total of 48 appearances with The Town, San Jose's reserve team, in MLS Next Pro.

Ochoa figures to face a steep climb in his bid for first team minutes. The Quakes' starting goalkeeper spot is currently in possession of Daniel, who is entering his third season in San Jose. The Quakes recently acquired another goalkeeper, Earl Edwards, in a recent trade with the New England Revolution.

At international level, Ochoa has appeared for youth sides for both the U.S. and Mexico, but most recently has made two appearances for Mexico's U-20 team.