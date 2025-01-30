UCL Stats: City, PSG's knockout streaks, Dembele's hat-trick, Rogers' record for Villa

Open Extended Reactions

It was a bumper final match day of the new, bigger UEFA Champions League group stage and it brought along final-day drama along with goals and shocks and stats galore.

Manchester City managed to get into the playoff round after a concerning start with a come-from-behind win over Club Brugge. Liverpool lost to PSV Eindhoven but finished at the top of the league phase while second-placed Barcelona were held 2-2 at home with Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Lille finished in the Top 8 and will get a direct berth in the Round of 16 while the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich will fight is out in the playoffs round. A dramatic end to the league stages indeed.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

4

Only 4 clubs have ever had longer knockout stage appearance streaks in the UEFA Champions League than PSG's 13-season streak and Manchester City's 12-season streak. The top four? Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Arsenal.

21 years, 214 days

At 21 years, 214 days, Jude Bellingham (12 goals, 13 assists) is the third youngest player to reach 25 goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League after Kylian Mbappé (20-306) and Erling Haaland (21-139).

18 years

Lamine Yamal joined fellow teammate Ansu Fati as the only players in UCL history with multiple goals in the competition before turning 18 years old.

17 years, 314 days old

At 17 years, 314 days old, Ethan Nwaneri is the 3rd youngest Arsenal player to score in UCL history. The first two? Aaron Ramsey in 2008 (17 years, 300 days) and Cesc Fàbregas in 2004(17 years, 217 days).

2 in 5

With 2 goals in the first 5 minutes vs Celtic, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has scored the earliest brace in UCL history.

1

With his third, Rogers also scored the first UCL hat trick by an Aston Villa player.

2

Ousmane Dembélé scored his 2nd career hat trick after (March 6, 2016 with Rennes) and his first ever in UCL. His 4 goals in the UCL are his most in a single season.

16

With his first goal today, Lautaro Martínez passes Adriano for most UCL goals for Inter Milan (15).

1

Lautaro Martínez scored his first career UCL hat trick. He is the 5th different Argentine with a UCL hat trick. Unsurprisingly, Messi has 8 of the 13 hat tricks by Argentines.

56

Thomas Müller has tied Ruud van Nistelrooy (56) for 6th most goal all-time in UCL.

5

Antoine Griezmann has scored 5 goals in his last 4 UCL games. He now has 6 UCL goals this season, matching his 2nd most in a single season (most is 7 in 2015-16).

5

Mateo Kovacic has scored 5 goals this season in all competitions, already his most in a season since 2014-15 for Inter Milan (8). That was a decade ago.

14

Harry Kane has 14 career UCL goals with Bayern Munich. For context, Bayern's top scorer in the competition's history is Robert Lewandowski and he scored 15 in his first 2 seasons with the club.

2

Liverpool lost their 2nd game in the last 7 games across all competitions (4-1-2, W-D-L) after going 24 straight without a loss (20-4-0).

1

Giuliano Simeone, son of coach Diego, scored his 1st goal in 7 career games in the UCL. His goal in the 5th minute is the fastest goal in UCL by Atletico since April 2024 vs Dortmund (4 minutes).

5

Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez has 5 UCL goals this season, tying Javier Hernández for most by a Mexican player in a single season (2015-16).

