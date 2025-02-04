Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has completed a loan move to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Malacia was the first signing of Erik ten Hag's two-and-a-half year tenure at United. He joined from Feyenoord in a £13 million ($16m) deal in July 2022.
However, the Netherlands defender was unable to hold down a regular starting spot and had an extended period on the sidelines with a knee injury, holding him to 47 appearances in all competitions.
Malacia's loan departure comes two days after United completed the signing of left-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A club Lecce
Sources told ESPN that United agreed a fee of €30m ($31.1m) plus a possible €5m in performance-related bonuses with Lecce.