Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has completed a loan move to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Malacia was the first signing of Erik ten Hag's two-and-a-half year tenure at United. He joined from Feyenoord in a £13 million ($16m) deal in July 2022.

However, the Netherlands defender was unable to hold down a regular starting spot and had an extended period on the sidelines with a knee injury, holding him to 47 appearances in all competitions.

Malacia's loan departure comes two days after United completed the signing of left-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A club Lecce

Sources told ESPN that United agreed a fee of €30m ($31.1m) plus a possible €5m in performance-related bonuses with Lecce.