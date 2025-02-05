Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday with no signs of slowing down his majestic career.

The Portugal captain increased his record to 923 goals after scoring twice in Al Nassr's 4-0 triumph over Al Wasl in Monday's Asian Champions League. It was his 700th club career win.

Ronaldo was congratulated on Wednesday by all of his former clubs, who said that "every madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history."

The forward's longtime agent, Mino Raiola, also paid tribute to his most famous client.

"On the day that Cristiano turns 40, I can't stop congratulating the best player in the history of world football," he wrote in a letter published by AS. "Yes, I have always said it, I repeat it and I will continue to assure the same thing to anyone who asks me: Cristiano is part of the history of world football as the best player in history.'

Ronaldo, for his part, agrees with Raiola and is not afriad to mention it.

"I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me," the AL Nassr forward told El Chiringuito TV. "I believe I am the most complete player that has ever existed. I do everything in football."

He is a unique player if you consider his achievements and longevity.

Ronaldo, who started his professional career at Sporting CP in 2002 before moving to Manchester United one year later, has won 33 senior titles.

He has lifted five Champions League crowns, including four during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

"I'm so competitive that many times I forget what I've achieved as it gives me motivation to do more and be better every year," Ronaldo said. "I think that is the difference with others. Somebody else in my position would have left football 10 years ago. I continue with that passion. I'm different."

Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors and two FIFA the Best awards, said he isn't ready to stop.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 923 goals and hopes to reach 1000 before he retires. Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images

"I could honestly end my career now and I wouldn't have any regrets," he said. "It would be a pity, however, because I'm still very well, I still make a difference. I can continue making a difference for one or two years more."

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will reach the 1000 career goal mark.

"It would be great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals," Ronaldo said. "To score goals is the best sensation in the world and the most difficult thing in football."

Among his many achievements, Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, and to the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later.

He is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 135 goals and holds the world record for most appearances at 217.

Ronaldo is the only player to have featured in six European Championships. He is the record goal scorer in the history of the competition with 14 goals.

His impact on the sport transcends the boundaries of football.

Ronaldo has more than one billion followers across all social media platform -- he has 648 million followers on Instagram, 170m on Facebook and 114.6m on X, previously known as Twitter.

"People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but off it," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo's incredible mentality is what has allowed him to go this far, according to his coach at Al Nassr, Stefano Pioli.

"What Cristiano is doing in football, what he has done, what he will do, will remain in history," he said. "He takes care of his physique, his preparation, and the game in an obsessive way as if he were 20 years old and always wanting to prove everything to everyone. He is a champion with an incredible mentality."

The former Juventus star scored a Saudi Pro League record 35 goals in his first full campaign at Al Nassr last season and was named the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the recent Globe Soccer Awards.