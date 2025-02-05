Cristiano Ronaldo: The Football Reporters on his failed Man United return

Mark Ogden says all criticisms Cristiano Ronaldo shared of Manchester United in his interview with Piers Morgan in 2022 have been proven correct. (1:46)

The Football Reporters, Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson, discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United and explain why it ended acrimoniously.

Ronaldo had left Old Trafford as an icon in 2008, having lifted the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson a year prior and returning to the final the following season. In August 2021, after 13 years filled with Ballon d'Ors, league titles and European trophies, Ronaldo returned to United.

It did not go plan. He scored 24 goals in his first year and was named United's Player of the Season, but he fell out with new manager Erik ten Hag the following summer. By December, he had mutually terminated his contract and signed with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The Football Reporters, joined by guest host Alexis Nunes, weigh in on why Ronaldo's second stint at United unravelled.

