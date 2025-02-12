Open Extended Reactions

Fans attending the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to drink alcohol, the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom said on Wednesday.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud said those travelling to the tournament should respect the Gulf nation's culture and that alcohol would not be sold anywhere during the event, including hotels.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as hosts of the 2034 World Cup after FIFA member associations were offered a single voting option. Nations gave their support for Saudi Arabia by "acclamation" -- a process by which a decision is ratified by voters clapping in favour to express their approval.

"At the moment, we don't allow alcohol," the ambassador told LBC.

"Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol -- it's not 100% necessary and if you want to drink after you leave you're welcome to, but at the moment we don't have alcohol."

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Kingdom has said that alcohol will not be available to fans attending the tournament. Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Rather like our weather, it's a dry country," he continued.

The availability of alcohol was a talking point in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, another country that has its laws and customs shaped by Muslim values.

The decision to allow the sale of alcohol in stadiums in Qatar was reversed two days before the tournament's opening game after last-minute showdown talks.

In the end, supporters were able to purchase alcoholic drinks in hotels and designated fan parks.

Asked if a lack of alcohol was welcoming for fans travelling to Saudi Arabia, the ambassador said: "Everyone has their own culture. We're happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture but we don't want to change our culture for someone else."

"I mean, really? You can't live without a drink?" the ambassador joked.

Human rights groups have raised concerns over the prospect of a World Cup in Saudi Arabia, with Amnesty saying before the Middle Eastern country was awarded hosting rights that "migrant workers will face exploitation, and many will die."

A major cause for concern has been whether LGBTQIA+ people will be discriminated against in the country, where people can be sentenced to death if it is proved that they have engaged in same-sex sexual acts.

Questioned over whether gay fans would be able to safely attend the world's most-watched sporting event, the ambassador said: "We will welcome everyone in Saudi."

He continued: "It is not a Saudi event, it is a world event. And to a large extent, we will welcome everyone who wants to come."