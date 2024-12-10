Open Extended Reactions

The 2034 World Cup is set to be held in Saudi Arabia. Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images via Getty Images

FIFA is facing a new battle against Europe's major leagues, including the Premier League and LaLiga, over plans for a winter World Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2034 with sources telling ESPN that "concrete agreement" would be needed from leagues and players for the fixture calendar to be hit by such disruption.

Saudi Arabia will be confirmed as the hosts of the men's 2034 World Cup by FIFA on Wednesday after emerging as the only bidders for the tournament. A multi-nation tournament in 2030, hosted by Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, will also be rubber-stamped by FIFA.

But with FIFA's evaluation report into the Saudi bid highlighting climate concerns that would force the 2034 World Cup to be staged between October and April to avoid searing summer temperatures in the Middle East, it is almost certain that the competition will staged in mid-season in a similar fashion to Qatar 2022, which was held in November and December 2022.

FIFPRO Europe -- the players union -- and European Leagues representing national leagues filed a legal complaint to the European Commission in October about FIFA's control of the International Match Calendar, citing a conflict of interest as a competition organiser and governing body.

The legal complaint specifically focuses on the men's International Match Calendar, including the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the men's 2026 World Cup, amid concern over player fatigue and burnout.

But sources have told ESPN that FIFA has not consulted the major leagues or players unions about staging the 2034 World Cup during the northern hemisphere winter, despite requiring agreement from both parties to move the tournament from its traditional June - July slot.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar led to major European leagues extending club seasons and shutting down leagues for at least a month to accommodate the shift to a winter World Cup.

Sources have told ESPN that a 48-team tournament in 2034 would lead to 104 games and a five week competition, potentially disrupting league seasons for up to seven weeks and requiring players to be released by their clubs for up to 49 days.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has found in legal cases against FIFA that the body would need the agreement of leagues and players to make substantial changes to the International Match Calendar.

FIFA sources have told ESPN that the existing International Match Calendar is in place until 2030 and all stakeholders, including leagues and players, will be consulted before the calendar for 2034 is finalised.