The FIFA World Cup is set to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2034. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday said it will vote against FIFA's awarding of hosting rights for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups by acclamation, adding that it had formally criticised the process in a letter to the world governing body.

Votes are due to be held at FIFA's virtual extraordinary Congress on Wednesday to approve the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, though each has only a single bid, which are both expected to be confirmed by acclamation.

A combined bid from Morocco, Spain and Portugal is the sole one for 2030, while Saudi Arabia is the lone bidder for 2034. FIFA announced both bidders in October last year.

"Ahead of the Congress, the Norwegian Football Federation has expressed concerns on several occasions about FIFA's process for awarding the 2030 and 2034 World Cups," the NFF said in a statement.

"The NFF will formally criticise the bidding process in a letter to FIFA and request that this be recorded in the Congress minutes.

"If a vote by acclamation is held, the NFF will vote against it. The NFF cannot endorse a process it considers flawed and inconsistent with the principles of FIFA's own reforms."

The NFF also requested that its criticism be officially recorded by FIFA.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Tomorrow's vote is not about who gets the 2030 and 2034 World Cups -- that has already been decided," NFF President Lise Klaveness said.

"The Congress is primarily about providing feedback on FIFA's allocation process. The board's assessment is that the process does not align with the principles of a sound and predictable governance system.

"By abstaining from acclamation, we are sending a deliberate signal that we cannot support FIFA's approach."

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup in 2022.

However, FIFA announced in 2023 that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would instead each host one match of the 2030 World Cup to mark the tournament's centenary, before the action moves to Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

Australia and Indonesia were in talks over a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup but dropped out before Saudi was announced as the sole bidder.

Klaveness added that the lack of an open process undermined trust in FIFA as the "global custodian of football."

"FIFA's own guidelines for human rights and due diligence have also not been adequately integrated into the process, increasing the risk of human rights violations," she added.

"Based on the mandate from our General Assembly in 2021, we have consistently advocated for FIFA to strengthen itself as a rules-based and predictable steward of international football.

"We must remain consistent in this matter as well."