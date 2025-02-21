Open Extended Reactions

Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish could make way for Florian Wirtz at Manchester City this summer, while Darwin Núñez's Liverpool future looks more uncertain. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Sources: Robin van Persie to be Feyenoord's next manager

- Palmeiras aim to sign Barca loanee Vitor Roque in February

- Sources: Christian Pulisic not in spat with AC Milan head coach

- Manchester City will listen to offers for many of their biggest stars players this summer including Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, the Daily Mirror reports, with Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz emerging as a target. Manager Pep Guardiola plans to clear out many of his most senior players before the next campaign. As well as De Bruyne and Grealish, the Mirror reports that Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gündogan and Éderson would all be allowed to leave. Kyle Walker, who joined AC Milan on loan in January, is unlikely to play for City again. Germany international Wirtz is on course to better his performance from last season when Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title without losing a single game. The 21-year-old registered 11 goals and as many assists throughout the whole of that title campaign, and this term already has nine of each to his name. Wirtz is contracted with Leverkusen until 2027, meaning it would cost City upwards of €100m to sign him, but they may see it as a small price to pay to secure one of Europe's most exciting attackers and reinvigorate their team.

- An exit from Liverpool this summer for striker Darwin Núñez looks "increasingly inevitable," according to The Athletic. The Uruguay international's glaring miss in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, which cost the Reds two potentially crucial points in the title race, may be the final straw for manager Arne Slot. Núñez, 25, has only scored four Premier League goals all season as he has found starts increasingly hard to come by, with just seven in the league thus far this term.

- Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens as they see him as a possible option for the future if he becomes available, especially if one of Los Blancos' top players departs, reports Relevo. The 20-year-old has also received attention from Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea.

- Juventus and Napoli both want to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman in the summer, reports Calciomercato, who add that Arsenal and Liverpool could also revisit their interest in the 27-year-old having looked at him last summer. Despite efforts being made to reconcile with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, the Nigeria international will leave whether or not he is there, and La Dea might have to accept a figure under their initial demands of €60m.

- Newcastle United have made enquiries about a potential summer move for Internazionale midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglu, reports TEAMtalk, who add that the likelihood of the 31-year-old departing at the end of the season are increasing. The Turkey international is also the topic of interest from Saudi Arabia, Bayern Munich, and another unnamed Premier League club.

- Newcastle United are hopeful of completing a move to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who is enjoying a record-breaking run of form during with 11 straight clean sheets in the Championship. (Daily Mail)

- On-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is expected to be moved on from Napoli in the summer, as he has a release clause in his contract that allows him to be signed for an offer worth €75m in the next transfer window. (Calciomercato)

- Lyon president John Textor was asked if he would consider an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki. (AS)

- Roma forward Paulo Dybala is keen on extending his stay at the club, with his representatives now expecting talks to take place over a deal that would extend his stay by a further year. (Calciomercato)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are keen on Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who has scored 10 goals in 16 league games this season. (Rudy Galetti)

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is being lined up as a replacement for Christian Eriksen by Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

- Newcastle United are prepared to meet Brentford's £50m asking price for forward Bryan Mbeumo. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are preparing to part ways with France international left-back Theo Hernández. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso remains high on Manchester City's list of right-back options with the Premier League club still seeing the position as a key area to reinforce in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal, Tottenaham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all interested in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham United have revived their interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, but they will face competition from Internazionale and Juventus. (The Guardian)

- AC Milan have instructed their scouts in South America to produce a detailed report on Vasco da Gama left-back Lucas Piton, who would be allowed to move for €9m. (Calciomercato)

- Arsenal have agreed a six-figure deal to sign 15-year-old defender Callan Hamill from St. Johnstone, with this coming despite interest from Rangers and Celtic. (The Mirror)

- Juventus want between €25m and €30m for Dušan Vlahović as they plan to offload the striker at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira)