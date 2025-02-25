Open Extended Reactions

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí says Luis Rubiales' conviction for sexual assault sets a precedent moving forward and hopes it will lead to changes for women in and out of football.

Bonmatí was speaking ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League game against England at Wembley on Wednesday, which is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final that La Roja won 1-0.

Last week, the former Spanish football federation president Rubiales was found guilty of forcibly kissing Bonmatí's teammate Jenni Hermoso in the medal ceremony after that match in Sydney.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí said the Luis Rubiales verdict sets a precedent for women's soccer. Getty

Spain's High Court set a fine of over €10,000 ($10,434.00) for the crime, but Rubiales will avoid serving any time in prison and he was acquitted of a count of coercion.

"The sentence is correct and it sets a precedent for these situations," two-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"We're happy because as well as doing things well on the pitch, we have supported our teammate and fought hard and it has not been in vain.

"I hope that this case makes changes in our country, in our football, to respect us better as footballers. But it's also a global case. I don't only want to speak about footballers.

"This happens in other jobs. I hope this case helps anyone who is going through these things and I hope this is going to help to respect women more.

"It has been difficult, but this makes us more champions because we didn't win only on the pitch, but also off the pitch. And we are continuously fighting for our rights, women's rights and for making changes in society."

Hermoso will appeal the acquittal for coercion and, speaking earlier in the day, England coach Sarina Wiegman praised the forward's "remarkable courage," while also reiterating her support for the Spanish team ahead of facing them.

Bonmatí thanked Wiegman for her comments and said that she hopes Spain can follow England's lead in women's football.

"England are an example, not just because of the product on the pitch, but also what they do off it," the Barcelona player said.

"The way they market and fill stadiums, not just the national team but in the league here as well. They bring people together.

"They took advantage of their moment after winning the Euros [in 2022] and for me they are an example for us to follow."

England beat Spain on their way to winning the Euros three years ago, but the result was reversed when the two teams met in the World Cup final the following year in Australia.

Wednesday will be the first time the teams have met since that final, with Bonmatí aware the Lionesses will want to avenge that loss.

"I am aware of importance of the game and England's desire to beat us," she said. "To lose a World Cup final is not easy -- it's a long journey and a lot of hard work. Maybe tomorrow they will be keen to gain revenge.

"For us it's a chance to show we are champions and, in addition, at a legendary, historic stadium like Wembley. The Wembley name alone gives you goosebumps.

"It's a moment to enjoy, not just because of the stadium, but because of the game, a lot of people will be here and hopefully we can enjoy it and get the win."

Spain opened their defence of the Nations League with a comeback 3-2 win over Belgium in League A Group 3, while England opened with a 1-1 draw against Portugal.