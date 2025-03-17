Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since 2013, Asia's premier club competition will not see teams from the East and West regions kept apart until the decider.

With the Asian Football Confederation revamping its tournaments this season, the newly-introduced Finals of the AFC Champions League Elite -- where the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be conducted at a centralised venue in a whirlwind span of ten days -- has also seen the removal of the zonal segregation after the round of 16.

And as it took place on Monday afternoon in the AFC's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, the draw for the last eight did not fail to deliver its fair share of tantalising East vs. West ties.

As the respective top seeds of the East and West regions, Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal and J1 League outfit Yokohama F. Marinos were kept in separate halfs of the bracket -- ensuring they could potentially meet in the final.

Al Hilal were the first team drawn and soon found themselves pitted against high-flying debutants Gwangju FC, who have been the tournament's surprise package, while Marinos -- last season's runners-up -- eventually saw their name slotted next to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have been drawn to face last year's runners-up Yokohama F. Marinos in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's unsurprising domination of the West region meant they also had one other representative in the last eight.

Al Ahli, who are the only team other than Al Hilal yet to taste defeat this term and boast a plethora of stars including Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney will meet Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

Meanwhile, Japan's other contenders Kawasaki Frontale will take on Al Sadd of Qatar.

The year's ACL Elite Finals will be held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, with the 63,079-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and the 27,000-capacity Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium to be the match venues.