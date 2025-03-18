Dan Burn reflects on his career path, from playing non-league football to receiving his first call-up to the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. (0:59)

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has set his sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his first call-up to the England squad.

Burn had to cut his Carabao Cup celebrations short after Newcastle's 2-0 win over Liverpool in Sunday's final -- in which he scored -- to prepare for his first call-up the following day.

Having been named in the national squad for the first time by new manager Thomas Tuchel, Burn said he is now determined to be there for the long haul.

"He [Thomas Tuchel] said I've been playing well for a long time. I'm not just coming in to be a cheerleader. I want to play," Burn told a news conference on Tuesday.

Dan Burn (L) and England manager Dan Burn. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I'm trying to take it camp by camp and make a big impression as I can and try make the next camp. Every little kid's dream is to play in a World Cup.

"To know I have got that opportunity, if I take it, is special."

His arrival in camp on Monday capped off a remarkable week for Burn, having received a call from Tuchel on Thursday and winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

"I'd definitely say I've had worse weeks. The manager Facetimed us on Tuesday, he said they were debating whether they were calling us up," Burn said.

"Six o'clock Thursday night I had not heard anything then I got a text at 10 p.m. I got a Facetime call and I did struggle to sleep.

"He said first of all not professional being in bed for 10 p.m. So, I apologised for that. Then he said he has been ringing everyone that had not made the squad. He said he needed to end the day on a good note."

Burn, 32, said he thought the chance to play for England had passed him by having not been selected by previous manager Gareth Southgate.

"I think I have been overlooked, but I understood it -- what Gareth did to bring England where it was to where it is now," Burn said.

"It was about the togetherness, but that worked against me a little bit. So, when the new manager came in, it was kind of a new slate. Luckily, the new manager has taken a chance on me and I want to grasp the opportunity."