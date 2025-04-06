Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona's Araújo, Liverpool's Díaz to swap clubs?

Open Extended Reactions

A swap deal involving Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo and Liverpool forward Luis Díaz "cannot be ruled out," while Manchester City want Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz to replace Kevin De Bruyne. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

-Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo is on the radar of Liverpool, reports Relevo. The Reds are reported to hold interest in the 26-year-old Uruguay international, with the future over club captain and key defender Virgil van Dijk beyond the end of the season still unresolved. Whether a move becomes possible is set to depend on whether he wants to leave the Blaugrana, and there is optimism from the Camp Nou hierarchy that he will decide to stay put. However, the report adds that a potential swap deal "cannot be ruled out," with Barça still looking at Reds winger Luis Díaz, who is a long-term target for the club.

- The "dream" option for Manchester City this summer is Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is said to be seen as an ideal replacement to succeed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who announced on Friday his upcoming departure at the end of the season. The Mirror adds that City would be willing to pay a fee of £100 million for Wirtz. However, a move for him could be difficult with the BayArena hierarchy having already proposed a new contract that would include a release clause for the summer of 2026. Wirtz is also believed to be on the radar of Bayern Munich.

- Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are watching the situation of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports Rudy Galetti. The two Premier League clubs are said to have added the 27-year-old to their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window, when they could challenge Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Juventus for his signature. Mateta scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

- Juventus could decide against keeping on-loan Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent basis, reports Calciomercato. Despite the club previously being reported to be keen to sign the 26-year-old France international on a permanent basis in the summer, the latest indicates that their stance has since changed following dip in form that has seen him fail to score in his last seven matches.

- A move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers is being considered by Manchester City, reports TEAMtalk. Manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be keen to bring the 22-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium, but it is said that it would take a significant offer to convince the Villans to part ways with him. Rogers has been one of the standouts at Villa Park this season, and he scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win in the Premier League over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Despite being comfortable at Barcelona, both Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Lamine Yamal in the hope of possibly signing the 17-year-old winger in the foreseeable future. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić is being targeted for a move to a club in Qatar when his contract at the Bernabéu expires in the summer. (Marca)

- Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta, has plans to make five new signings for the Gunners in the summer transfer window. (TNT Sports)

- The Gunners could sign England youth international striker Harvey Higgins, 16, from Blackburn Rovers for just £1.5m. (The Sun)

- Manchester United's search for a reserve goalkeeper could lead them to sign Preston North End's Freddie Woodman, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. (The Sun)

- Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Noni Madueke's future at Chelsea, with the 23-year-old reportedly frustrated about not having significant playing time under Blues head coach Enzo Maresca. (Football Insider)

- Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth are monitoring 18-year-old Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw. (Daily Mail)