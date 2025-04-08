Ruben Amorim speaks about the development of his Man United side after their 0-0 draw with Man City. (1:02)

Manchester United's post-season tour of Asia is needed to "drive revenue," according to chief executive Omar Berrada, after the club announced two extra fixtures at the end of the 2024-25 season.

United will play matches in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong in May.

The first game against ASEAN All Stars in Kuala Lumpur is scheduled for May 28 -- just three days after United's final Premier League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on May 25.

The tour is set to earn around €10 million ($12.7m). United have recorded losses of more than £300m over the last three years and in March co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the club would have run out of cash by Christmas without his injection of capital.

"Tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch," Berrada said.

"They also create unique opportunities for us to collaborate with our valued commercial partners, and to deepen relationships with our fans in regions such as Asia and the U.S."

United are set to travel to Asia immediately after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The decision to play two additional fixtures will raise questions about player burn-out after a campaign which will include a minimum of 57 matches. The figure could rise to 60 if United reach the Europa League in Bilbao on May 21.

After completing the tour of Asia, some players will be required to join up with their national teams ahead of an international window from June 2 to June 10.

United's preparations for the 2025-26 season are set to kick-off less than a month later with a friendly against Leeds United in Stockholm on July 19.

The squad are then due to fly to Chicago on July 22 for a three-game tour of the U.S. The new Premier League season is set to start on Aug. 16.

"We appreciate the amazing level of support that Manchester United enjoys around the world and this summer we are delighted to deliver a schedule that provides our fans in Asia, Scandinavia and the United States the opportunity to connect with the club and watch the men's first team play live in local settings," Berrada said.