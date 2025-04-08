Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- One hasn't been in action since Lion City Sailors were last in AFC Champions League Two action last month.

The other has featured regularly on the domestic front but has had to patiently wait for his return on the continental stage.

On Wednesday, Maxime Lestienne and Song Ui-Young are both poised to return from their respective absences and bolster the Sailors as they look to continue what has been an unlikely and remarkable run in the ACL Two -- one they hope will carry on past a semifinal clash with another formidable opponent in Sydney FC.

After missing the Sailors' last four matches due to an elbow injury sustained in a 1-1 draw against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, which sealed their progress to the last four 4-1 on aggregate, Lestienne has returned to full training -- with coach Aleksandar Ranković confirming the Belgian will be in the match day squad even if he might not feature from the start.

The availability of their star attacker, who in the Singapore Premier League alone already has 12 goals and 20 assists to his name this term, will significantly boost the prospect of LCS pulling off yet another upset in a campaign already brimming with giant-killing feats.

But while he may not grab as many headlines, having Song back in the engine room could also play a huge role in the Sailors being able to match it with Sydney's experienced midfield.

Having had to serve a three-match suspension due to a straight red for violent conduct in the first leg of their round of 16 tie with Muangthong United, Song was sighted in the stands as his teammates got the job done over the Thai League 1 outfit -- and then overcame Sanfrecce in the quarterfinals after being given a reprive due to the J1 League powerhouses fielding an ineligible player.

He could be seen cheering his comrades on fervently. At times, even pleadingly as he hoped his own ACL Two campaign would not come to a premature end.

Now that he is able to return to the side, the South Korean-born Singapore international is every bit a man on a mission to make amends.

"Tomorrow's game is my first after the three-game suspension," said Song, in Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"First of all, I really appreciate the team and the coaching staff. Because of the red card, I put the team in a difficult situation and I have been feeling some guilt -- but the team put in a lot of effort to get the result so I can return for the semifinal.

"I need to put in a lot of effort. I'm very aware of that and I'll do my best.

"I believe, in terms of my club career, tomorrow's game might be the biggest. All of my teammates and myself are very motivated by this biggest stage.

"We're ready to get the win."

After missing Lion City Sailors' last four matches, star attacker Maxime Lestienne could make a welcome return to action in Wednesday's AFC Champions League Two semifinal first leg against Sydney FC. Lion City Sailors Football Club

Song has made a career of his dynamic and combative displays in the middle of the park, but his style of play has only recently seen him fall on the wrong side of the letter of the law -- although sometimes unjustly.

At the end of last month, Song was sent off after just three minutes in a Singapore Cup game against BG Pathum United.

Nonetheless, the SPL confirmed on Monday that, upon disciplinary review, his challenge had not been worthy of a straight red and the domestic suspension was subsequently rescinded.

"Song has played in a lot of [domestic] games through his [ACL Two] suspension but we're honestly very happy to have him back," said Ranković.

"I know sometimes he gets criticism for his aggressive play but I don't want to take it away from him.

"We're feeling great. We're feeling excited. We've managed a lot of games in this campaign against tough opponents.

"You could look at tomorrow's game almost like a final on our side of the table [the East Region]. It can go both ways so, for me, it's definitely a 50-50 game."

And while there might have been an element of luck in the way they prevailed over Sanfrecce, the fact that the Sailors managed to notch wins earlier in the campaign over Zhejiang Professional, Port and Muangthong -- who were all arguably the favourites in those ties -- will provide belief that they can pull off another shock result on Wednesday.

"I think we can make tomorrow a very competitive game," Song added.

"We've played against so many quality teams. There's no need to have fear or be nervous.

"I think we have very good motivation. It will be an intense, tough game but everyone is looking forward and well prepared for it."