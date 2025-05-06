Transfer rumors, news: Man United open talks with Osimhen

Frank Leboeuf rips into Manchester United following their 4-3 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League. (1:18)

Manchester United have begun initial talks over a deal to land on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen when he returns to Napoli, while Liverpool are set to move for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set to move on this summer. Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images

- Initial talks have taken place between Manchester United and the representatives of on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, reports Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old, who is expected to leave Napoli permanently when he returns after his loan in the summer, is said to be seen as a strong alternative option to Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, and the Red Devils have been told that he would be open to a switch to Old Trafford on wages of around €12m per season. An offer worth more than €75m is reported to be required to land the Nigeria international, though the report claims that Gyökeres remains first choice, while sources have told ESPN that Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is also on their shortlist.

- Liverpool are set to move for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to Stuttgarter-Nachrichten. Stiller, 24, has four goals and nine assists in 44 matches across all competitions and is similar in style to Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, whom the Reds tried to sign last summer. Stuttgart will want a fee of around €60m for the transfer of a player who is under contract until 2028, with Arne Slot reportedly ready to open talks.

- Real Madrid are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Express. The club's chief scout, Juni Calafat, is reported to be a big fan of the 21-year-old England international and has had him watched on numerous occasions this season. While Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked, Palace are likely to demand at least €80m for his transfer.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané when his contract expires in the summer, reports Diario Sport. Talks over a new deal at the Allianz Arena have reportedly broken down and the Germany international is firmly on Barcelona's radar as they begin plans to reinforce their attack. Sané, who was previously linked with the club after working under manager Hansi Flick at Bayern, has been in good form this season with 11 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches, but Sport also reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on AC Milan's Rafael Leão and Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

- An offer worth £65m will be required to land Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Daily Star. Chelsea are reported to still be keen on signing the 20-year-old, with Garnacho expected to be among several first-team players at Old Trafford who will be moved on in the summer. He scored and registered an assist in the 4-3 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford on Sunday, and Napoli are also keeping tabs on his situation.

- Manchester United and West Ham are tracking England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 26, as he is likely to leave Southampton for around £15m following their relegation. (Mirror)

- United have also added Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić to their shortlist for a new goalkeeper. (GMS)

- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Saudi side Al Hilal, but the club won't consider any offers to let him go. (TalkSPORT)

- Chelsea are ready to hand £115m-midfielder Moises Caicedo, 23, a new contract this summer after his impressive performances this season. (Telegraph)

- RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, but the LaLiga trio of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all looking for a new No. 9 and are ready to step up interest. (Diario AS)

- If Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso replaces Carlo Ancelotti as coach at Real Madrid next season, he wants the club to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi first. (Diario AS)

- Saudi side Al Nassr are preparing to challenge Atlético Madrid and clubs from the German Bundesliga for the signature of Feyenoord centre-back Dávid Hancko. They are reported to be willing to make an offer worth €32.5m to sign the 27-year-old. (Algemeen Dagblad)

- Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has agreed a three-year deal to join Flamengo, when his current terms at the Emirates Stadium expire this summer. (O Globo)

- Former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is on the radar of Everton and Wolves as the 29-year-old is out of contract at Villarreal in the summer. (Foot Mercato)

- Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brighton are all keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, as his future at Anfield is unclear. (GMS)

- AC Milan, Roma, Bayern, Wolves, Everton, West Ham, and Tottenham are keeping tabs on 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst, who could be available for around €30m. (Caught Offside)

- FC Porto have paid the required €13.2m clause to sign Udinese defender Nehuen Perez on a permanent deal after his loan. (Nicolo Schira)