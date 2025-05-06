PSG vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch Champions League semifinal 2nd leg

Can Arsenal come from behind vs. PSG in the UCL? (0:57)

Arsenal travel to Paris for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against PSG with their season on the line, having lost out on the Premier League title to Liverpool. Paris Saint-Germain hed into the second leg with a one with a one-goal advantage thanks to Ousmane Dembélé's early strike in the 1-0 win last week.y.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a run of three games without a win, with their UCL semifinal loss sandwiched between a 2-2 draw to Crystal Palace and a shock 1-2 loss at home to Bournemouth. Unlike the other semifinalists, Arsenal did not rotate their squad over the weekend.

In contrast, PSG boss Luis Enrique fielded a heavily rotated lineup, becoming the first club in Europe's Top 5 leagues to field a lineup with 4 players born after 2006. The average age of that lineup was 21.45 years old, culminating in a 1-2 away defeat to Strasbourg, although it did not have much of an impact given PSG have already sealed the Ligue 1 title.

Arsenal have their work cut out, with Jurrien Timber now a potential addition to their lengthy injury list, although they welcome Thomas Partey back from suspension. Dembélé, who was an injury doubt for this game, is also in line to feature.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. UK [3 p.m. E.T., 12.30 a.m. IST, 5 a.m. AEST]

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Referee: Felix Zwayer

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Injury news:

Paris Saint-Germain

Presnel Kimpembe, D, foot, OUT for a few weeks

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber, D, knock, DOUBT

Jorginho, M, rib bruise, DOUBT

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, expected back July

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, expected back late April

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, OUT, expected back next season

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, expected back next season

Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, expected back late July

Expected Lineups:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Marquinhos | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes

CM: Joao Neves | CDM: Vitinha | CM: Fabian Ruiz

RW: Desire Doue | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Thomas Partey

RW: Bukayo Saka | CAM: Martin Ødegaard | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

CF: Mikel Merino

Stats:

Arsenal have never progressed from a two-legged UCL knockout tie after losing their first match at home. PSG have only been eliminated once (Manchester United, 2018-19) after winning away in the first leg of the European knockout tie.

PSG's 1-0 win in the first leg was their first victory over Arsenal in six attemptes (D3, L2). Arsenal have never defeated PSG in Paris, drawing both games in 1994 and 2016.

Arsenal have lost in their last two visits to France (vs Rennes in 2019 and vs Lens in 2023). Prior to those losses, Arsenal were unbeaten in 13 games on French soil (W8, D5).

PSG have the highest xG (133) of any team across Europe's Top 5 Leagues (all comps), and their 135 goals this season is only bettered by Barcelona (160).

Arsenal are on a run of 4 consecutive away wins in Europe -- they have never won five straight on the road.

Ousmane Dembélé has scored 8 UCL goals for PSG this season -- only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013-14) has more in a single season (10).

Latest news and analysis:

