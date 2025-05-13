Nelson's Column is lit up to celebrate Chelsea's unbeaten season in the Women's Super League. (0:59)

Chelsea marked their invincible Women's Super League (WSL) campaign in style, with London's iconic Trafalgar Square being lit up in the club's colours on Monday evening.

The event, which was a collaboration between the west London side and the league, saw Nelson's Column and the adjoining fountains illuminated in Chelsea blue.

Chelsea, who have won the WSL six seasons in a row, became the first club in the league's history to go an entire season unbeaten.

The feat was clinched on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of an injury-time Aggie Beever-Jones goal.

The England international, who was in attendance at the event on Monday, said: "I'm from London myself and I've visited Trafalgar Square so many times with my family and friends.

"Seeing this projection feels like the icing on the cake after being so proud of winning the league."