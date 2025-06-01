Julien Laurens explains why Olympique Lyonnais Féminin manager Joe Montemurro is leaving the club within a year of taking charge. (1:20)

OL Lyonnes have parted ways with manager Joe Montemurro after one season, the club has announced.

Montemurro, who replaced Sonia Bompastor after her move to WSL side Chelsea, has left the club with a year to go on his contract.

The Australian manager led the side to their 18th Première Ligue title but fell short in the Coupe de France with a shock early exit in the round of 32.

The French giants also suffered Champions League defeat in the semifinal after a comeback win saw Monteurro's former side Arsenal advance on a 5-3 aggregate.

Joe Montemurro has left his position as OL Lyonnes manager. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"The club would like to thank Joe for his commitment throughout the season," OL Lyonnes said in a statement. "Under his leadership, the team won its 18th French championship title, further cementing its exceptional record.

"OL Lyonnes wishes him all the best in his future career."

OL Lyonnes, who are owned by Michelle Kang, won 20 out of their 22 league games with Montemurro in charge, conceding only seven goals.

Montemurro has been heavily linked with becoming the full-time head coach of the Australian Women's national team, the Matildas, who have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Tony Gustavsson.

The Matilda's have been overseen by interim manager Tom Sermanni since Gustavsson's exit following the side's premature defeat in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Montemurro has been successful at winning trophies with Lyon, Juventus, Arsenal and Melbourne City and now is poised to win the Asian Cup with the hosts for the 2026 tournament.

Sources have told ESPN that Washington Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez is in advanced discussions to take over as head coach of OL Lyonnes.