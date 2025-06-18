Premier League fixtures: Chelsea learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

The "ESPN FC" crew debate whether Nicolas Jackson deserves to keep his starting role over Liam Delap for Chelsea. (2:27)

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the 2025-26 Premier League season followed by a string of London derbies that leave capital just once in the opening seven weeks of the season.

Enzo Maresca's side follow up their Palace with games against West Ham United (away), Fulham (home) and Brentford (away). They then travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sept. 20 before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool.

- Full Premier League fixture list

Premier League managaer have been outspoken on the usual fixture pile-up over the festive period, but the league has committed to allowing at least 60 hours between matchdays over that time. Chelsea face Newcastle United (away) and Aston Villa (home) either side of Christmas.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that could yet change.

Chelsea's run-in looks to be tough, with games against Manchester City (home), United (home), Liverpool (away), Tottenham Hotspur (home) featuring in their last seven games. Their final game is against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on May 24.

Players will have less than three weeks to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 11.