Premier League fixtures: Aston Villa learn dates for 2025-26 campaign

Aston Villa will open their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at Villa Park on Aug. 16 as they are given a softer schedule to start the season.

Villa follow up the Newcastle clash with games against Brentford (away), Crystal Palace (home) and Everton (away) before facing Sunderland (away), Fulham (home) and Burnley (home).

Villa face face a difficult run of Tottenham Hotspur (away), Manchester City (home) and Liverpool (away) between Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.

Premier League managers have previously been outspoken about the usual schedule pile-up over the festive period, but the Premier League have committed next season to giving every team at least 60 hours between matchdays over that time.

Villa face Manchester United (home) and Chelsea (away) either side of Christmas before facing Arsenal on Dec. 30, making for a seemingly difficult end to the calendar year.

The Premier League has not scheduled any games on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) for now but that is likely to change.

Villa's run-in is among the toughest in the league, with games against Tottenham (home), Burnley (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester City (away) to end the season.

The season is set to finish on May 24. Players will have less than three weeks to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 11.