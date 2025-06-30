Open Extended Reactions

Tammy Abraham endured a difficult season on loan at AC Milan last term. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham is set to join Besiktas from AS Roma in a deal worth €15 million plus bonuses, sources have told ESPN.

A full agreement was reached on Monday in a deal that will see Abraham move to Istanbul on a four-year contract.

Abraham spent last season on loan at AC Milan, where he made 45 appearances across all competitions and scored 10 goals. Milan decided against making the loan move permanent and opted to return him to Roma.

Sources have told ESPN that Roma were under pressure to offload Abraham by Monday due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues.

Besiktas won the race for Abraham, who is a former England international with 11 caps, with Villarreal also having been interested.