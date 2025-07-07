Check out some key statistics and facts from the USWNT's 4-0 victory over Ireland. (0:58)

United States women's national team midfielder Lily Yohannes has signed a three-year contract with French powerhouse OL Lyonnes, the club announced on Monday.

Lyonnes, the eight-time champions of Europe, had agreed to terms last week on a transfer with Ajax for the 18-year-old American, sources told ESPN. Her contract will run through June 30, 2028.

A source told ESPN that the fee is around €450k (($526k), with Ajax also receiving a percentage in a future transfer. Yohannes' contract with Ajax ran through June 2026.

Lily Yohannes has eight caps for the United States. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

English champions Chelsea were also in the running to sign Yohannes, sources previously told ESPN.

Yohannes has eight caps for the USWNT. She scored 10 minutes into her debut in June 2024 as a 17-year-old.

In November, Yohannes declared her decision to represent the United States internationally. She previously had not decided amid interest from the Netherlands, where she was reportedly in the process of securing Dutch citizenship.

Yohannes was born in Virginia and her family moved to the Netherlands when she was 10. She signed a professional contract with Ajax at age 15.

In 2023, when she was 16, Yohannes became the youngest player to ever start a UEFA Women's Champions League match when she started for Ajax in a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

"She's got unbelievable maturity and coachability, and someone who I know is going to become an important part of our program," USWNT head coach Emma Hayes told reporters in May.

"But I'm invested in that development, and we have to be patient with that considering her tender age and her lack of international and high-level experience."

ESPN's Emily Keogh contributed to this report.