Jordan Henderson's exit from Ajax has been confirmed by the club with the England midfielder describing it as an honour "to represent this incredible institution."

A statement read: "Jordan Henderson is leaving Ajax. The club has cooperated with the player's request to terminate the current employment contract. The Englishman's contract with Ajax ran until June 30, 2026, but now ends immediately."

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Henderson has said goodbye to teammates at the club's training camp in Zeist. He recently returned to Liverpool to pay his respects to former teammate Diogo Jota.

"I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax for giving me the opportunity to represent this incredible institution over the past few years," Henderson said. "To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so.

Jordan Henderson joined Ajax in 2024. Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"My only regret is that we didn't deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I'm sure that time will come soon.

"My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that. Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, it doesn't feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.

"However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my teammates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate. For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven't had the chance to speak to in person [on Wednesday], all of you who make this club so special."

Henderson joined Ajax in January 2024 after a short stint in the Saudi Pro League playing for Al Ettifaq.

The 35-year-old, who has 83 caps for England, has been involved in both national team camps since Thomas Tuchel took over, with the German very complimentary of the former Liverpool captain.

While at Liverpool, he won both the Premier League and Champions League trophies under Jürgen Klopp.