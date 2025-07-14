Southeast Asia's stars of tomorrow set to shine at ASEAN U-23 Championship

Open Extended Reactions

Every two years or so, the next generation of Southeast Asia's brightest footballing talent get to showcase their abilities on the big stage that is the ASEAN U-23 Championship.

The upcoming edition -- officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025 -- will be no different when it kicks off on Tuesday.

While technically still an age-level tournament, the fact that many young prospects are now being exposed to senior international football at an early age means that there will be no shortage of familiar names taking to the field in Jakarta and Bekasi over the next fortnight.

Perhaps none more so that hosts Indonesia.

While there has been much conversation over the recent influx of foreign-born heritage players that has sparked Indonesia's resurgence, given they are the only Southeast Asian side still in the running to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup, their initial rise was propelled by a talented generation of homegrown talent that was nurtured by previous coach Shin Tae-Yong.

Indonesia's shifting priorities, and the fact that many of their new stars had club commitments last December, meant that the senior side fielded a youthful outfit at the most-recent ASEAN Championship.

Although they suffered a disappointing group-stage exit, it does mean that a total of 12 players in their 23-player squad for the U-23 Championship all have higher-level experience from that campaign.

Captain Muhammad Ferarri and Hokky Caraka are among those that have featured regularly in senior squads over the past year, and will likely be the ones leading Indonesia's charge to win a second U-23 title six years on from their maiden triumph in 2019.

Others who would really use the tournament to shine include centre-back Kadek Arel, who was one of the few positives to emerge from their last ASEAN Championship campaign, as well as up-and-coming winger Victor Dethan, who has been featuring prominently for Liga 1 powerhouses PSM Makassar.

But the hosts are not the only team that will boast some experienced campaigners beyond their tender years.

Vietnam, who have won the past two U-23 Championships, have two members of their latest ASEAN Championship-winning team in midfielder Khuất Văn Khang and goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên.

There is also striker Nguyễn Quốc Việt -- the only player in the running to win a third consecutive title after being part of the triumphant squads of 2022 and 2023 -- while midfielders Nguyễn Văn Trường and Nguyễn Thái Sơn both featured on the continental stage at last year's AFC Asian Cup.

If Indonesia and Vietnam are widely expected to win Groups A and B respectively, then it is another usual suspect that should be dominating Group C in the form of Thailand.

Surprisingly, the Thais have only won the tournament once before -- in its inaugural edition back in 2005 before it went on a 14-year hiatus -- but their dominance is usually displayed on the Southeast Asian Games stage, where they have won seven of the 12 gold medals on offer since the men's football tournament became an age-level competition.

While Thailand have since fallen behind Vietnam and Indonesia at this level, their seemingly-endless production line of outstanding prospects should still see them in with a chance, especially with Buriram United prodigy Seksan Ratree and striker Yotsakorn Burapha, who scored seven goals in the second tier of Thai football in his maiden professional campaign as a 17-year-old.

With only the three group winners assured semifinal berths, the race for the remaining last-four spot will be an intense one.

Malaysia will always fancy their chances and, in Haqimi Azim Rosli, Fergus Tierney and Aliff Izwan, they have a talented attacking trio that have all represented Harimau Malaya at senior level.

Likewise, Philippines will be eager to show their spirited charge to last year's ASEAN Championship semis was no fluke.

From that senior team, five will be present at the U-23 Championship.

Some of the region's lesser lights will also be looking to shine, even if their prospects of going all the way may appear slimmer.

Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos are no strangers to blooding youth and, as such, will have plenty of senior campaigners in their ranks, as is the case of Timor-Leste -- despite their status as Southeast Asia's minnows alongside Brunei Darussalam.

Glory beckons for one team over the next fortnight. Of course, being crowned champions will be the main goal.

Yet, with every team having a chance to showcase their future stars, everyone could be a winner at the ASEAN U-23 Championship.