Hutchison: 'Lazy' and 'disinterested' Durán sent on loan by Al-Nassr FC (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho has declared his desire to return to coach in his native Portugal while he is still "at the height" of his career.

Mourinho, 62, has one year left on his contract with Fenerbahce.

"I'm definitely coming to Portugal. It hasn't happened yet, but it will," Mourinho told Sport TV after his team's 2-1 win in Thursday's preseason friendly against Portimonense in Albufeira, Portugal.

"Not because I feel like I'm nearing the end, I feel far from that. I don't want to come to Portugal for a golden retirement or for the last years of my career. I want to come to Portugal at the height of my career, in good health and physically and mentally strong. I'll definitely be back."

Jose Mourinho has voiced his desire to coach in Portugal again sooner rather than later. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mourinho left Portugal in the summer of 2004 to join Chelsea shortly after guiding FC Porto to Champions League glory. He is currently in his 11th managerial role and has won 26 major honours across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma.

Asked if he would like to continue in club management or if he would prefer to guide Portugal's national team, Mourinho said: "Anything."

- Diogo Jota 'immortalised' after mural completed in Liverpool

- Man United transfers: Mbeumo bid increased to £70m - sources

- Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh club Swansea City

Mourinho recently denied reports he held talks with Portugal's Football Federation executives to become national team manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

He did, however, reveal last year that he had twice turned down the chance to coach Portugal.

Fenerbahce, under Mourinho, finished runners-up to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig last season.