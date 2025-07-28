England's Euro 2025 winning squad arrived back home on Monday to large crowds at Southend airport, less than 24 hours after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain.
The Lionesses secured back-to-back European titles on Sunday night in Basel with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick. The final went to penalties after Alessia Russo cancelled out Mariona Caldentey's first-half header.
Sarina Wiegman's side became the first England outfit to win a major tournament abroad and touched on home soil ahead of a number of official engagements to celebrate their achievement.
Later on Monday they will head to Downing Street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
On Tuesday, the Lionesses are set for an open-top bus parade in central London. The celebration will start at 12.10 p.m. BST on Tuesday before a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.