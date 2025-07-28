The Lionesses board their plane back to England after taking the Women's Euros trophy through airport security. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

England's Euro 2025 winning squad arrived back home on Monday to large crowds at Southend airport, less than 24 hours after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain.

The Lionesses secured back-to-back European titles on Sunday night in Basel with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick. The final went to penalties after Alessia Russo cancelled out Mariona Caldentey's first-half header.

Sarina Wiegman's side became the first England outfit to win a major tournament abroad and touched on home soil ahead of a number of official engagements to celebrate their achievement.

England captain Leah Williamson prior to flying home from Switzerland Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Later on Monday they will head to Downing Street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

- Don't stop believing: How England's Lionesses won Euro 2025

- England celebrate after Chloe Kelly holds nerve - in pictures

- Women's Euros: Chloe Kelly thanks Wiegman for trust shown in her

On Tuesday, the Lionesses are set for an open-top bus parade in central London. The celebration will start at 12.10 p.m. BST on Tuesday before a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.