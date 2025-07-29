The Euro 2025 winners touch back down in England with the Lionesses met by a crowd of excited fans. (1:18)

England defender Jess Carter missed her side's Euro 2025 title celebrations on Tuesday after flying back to the United States to help her club in the NWSL.

Carter will make herself available for Saturday's clash between her club, Gotham FC, and the Chicago Stars.

The Lionesses' continued their post-Euro 2025 party with an open-top bus parade through central London on Tuesday, culminating in a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

It has been a hectic 48 hours for the Lionesses since they beat Spain on penalties in Sunday night's final, becoming the first senior England team in history to defend an international title, as well as the first to win a trophy on foreign soil.

Carter also missed the team's reception at 10 Downing Street on Monday.

Jess Carter missed England's homecoming celebrations on Monday and Tuesday. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

The victory over Spain put a positive end to a difficult journey for Carter at the tournament.

She announced before their semifinal with Italy that she was stepping back from her social media accounts due to the racist abuse she has been subjected to.

The Football Association (FA) said they had referred the abuse to the UK police and later called for social media companies to do more to tackle the issue.

"We did think things would improve and we lobbied very hard together with Kick it Out and other representatives in football to make sure the Online Harms Act came through," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

"I think we would have liked it to have been stronger in some cases -- if you look at the specific areas like 'legal but harmful' and things like that.

"There's a real risk that if we're not firm in how the act is implemented, it won't be as strong as we hope. I think now it's incumbent on Ofcom to make sure they really do bring those responsible for running social media platforms to account and I haven't seen huge progress in the last couple of years. We would like to see it now."