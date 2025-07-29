Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Man United's starting XI in their preseason clash vs. West Ham. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bryan Mbeumo has revealed he spoke to other managers before moving to Manchester United but said he was sold on Ruben Amorim's project at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo became Amorim's second major signing of the summer when he moved from Brentford in a deal worth up to £71 million ($94.6m).

But while United were always leading the chase for Matheus Cunha, they faced significant competition for Mbeumo from Newcastle United and Tottenham.

The Cameroon international turned down the prospect of playing in next season's Champions League to join Amorim at United and said he's excited by the challenge ahead.

"I spoke to some other managers because I wanted to hear their projects but the Manchester United one was very good for me," Mbeumo said.

"Manchester United is a big club. I think it's a great opportunity and I chose the project. I think I'm someone who likes a challenge. There is a very good project in Manchester and I wanted to be part of it.

"It was a very friendly conversation [with Amorim] and a constructive one. He explained his project to me, what he wanted to do and I really clicked on that.

"He said 'we are people who like winning, and we want to be the best team,' and of course that's what we will try to do."

Bryan Mbuemo joined Manchester United after a protracted negotiations process. Getty

Sources have told ESPN that United became frustrated with Brentford during negotiations after feeling they were pushing Mbeumo towards Newcastle or Spurs.

Club bosses also felt that Brentford repeatedly changed their valuation of the 25-year-old, leading to a drawn-out transfer saga which took weeks to come to an end.

"You have to be patient and just try to keep thinking positively about things," Mbeumo said, reflecting on the time waiting by the phone for updates on the move.

"I was obviously on my holidays, so I just wanted to think about resting mentally and physically and if it was going to happen, it was going to happen. I trust my people and I was convinced that it was going to happen."

- Manchester United preseason: Amorim aiming for fresh start

- Matthijs De Ligt: Man United have to rebuild after poor season

- Man United's Mason Mount eyes England return for 2026 World Cup

Mbeumo was signed just in time to make the flight for the summer tour of the United States,

After a delayed return to preseason, he's yet to make his United debut and might have to wait until the friendly against Fiorentina at Old Trafford a week before the new Premier League season begins.

He's using the time in the U.S. to get to know his new teammates, including trying to find a partner to play chess against.

He usually plays online against players who have no idea they're up against a professional footballer.

"I've been told that Josh [Zirkzee] plays, so I might need to play against him and bring in the chess board," he said.

"Playing online is anonymous. I have a user name, you choose a nickname and just play against random people online, and I use my own chess board against them.

"Chess, even if it's not physical, there is a lot of thought.

"When you play football you have to think as well. Playing chess you can see some moves ahead because it is a strategy game. In football you have your strategy as well so you can link them together.

"There was one period where I was really, really into it.

"I was watching videos on YouTube doing training on the app. I think even for the brain, it's really, really good.

"You're doing football most of the time, every day, so sometimes you don't really have time to develop other skills. I like creativity and stuff."

Mbeumo's creativity extends to teaching himself how to play the piano.

Despite walking out in front of thousands of fans each week in the Premier League, he admits to getting nervous when he plays the piano in front of others.

"The piano is nothing really linked to football," he said.

"It just makes me take time for me and relax myself in my free time. I don't really like to play in front of people.

"Even if I play in front of a couple of friends at home, I'm not exactly shaking but it's 'oh guys, this is kind of hard for me'."