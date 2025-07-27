Steve Nicol questions why Ruben Amorim is willing to welcome back Manchester United players that are interested in leaving the club. (1:26)

EAST RUTHERFORD -- Matthijs De Ligt has admitted Manchester United will need to rebuild their dented confidence as they look to recover from their worst season for more than 50 years.

United kicked off their preseason tour of the United States with a 2-1 victory over West Ham at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Afterwards, De Ligt said it was positive to get back to winning ways after finishing 15th in the Premier League -- United's worst performance since their relegation to the second tier in 1974.

The Dutchman accepted that after such a difficult season, which included 18 league defeats, it will take time for the players to put the experience behind them.

"I think after a season like that, it's normal to have to build your confidence," De Ligt said.

"So that's why I think a win [against West Ham] is really important. I think with winning, you become more confident. You start to believe more in what you're doing."

Ruben Amorim has arrived in the U.S keen to stress that the summer tour represents a fresh start for players and staff.

The Portuguese coach was parachuted into the job mid-season when he succeeded Erik ten Hag.

He had to deal with a hectic schedule following his appointment in November, but the trip to the U.S allows for a first chance to spend significant time on the training pitch with his squad.

"Last season is last season; new season, new season," De Ligt said. "There's a lot of positivity now in the camp. Also, some new players. We have a lot of time to train now. So that aspect is really, really important now.

"We are all unhappy with our performances last season. We owe it also to ourselves to play much better. hopefully we can give the fans a lot more joy this season."

Amorim will get more time to train his players next season after United missed out on European football.

De Ligt admitted it was a big disappointment to lose the Europa League final and with it fail to take a back door route into the Champions League. But the defender insists he's determined to turn the set-back into a positive.

"I think if you use the time well, it can definitely be an advantage," De Ligt said. "Obviously, as a football player, you want to play as much as possible. So it's a shame we are not in Europe.

"But I think if you saw the last season, also in the Premier League, some teams were in the Champions League, had a difficult season in the Premier League.

"So I think if we use the time well, if we train every day at maximum, we can make it our advantage."