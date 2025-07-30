Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Barcelona is the perfect club for Marcus Rashford to rebuild his reputation. (0:58)

Jules Koundé has agreed a contract extension with FC Barcelona through June 2030, the France international revealed on Wednesday.

Koundé, whose current deal is due to expire in June 2027, says his new contract will be signed soon.

Jules Koundé is set to stay at Barcelona until 2030. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

"Yes, it's a matter of days," Koundé told reporters in Seoul, where Barça are staying as part of their Asian tour.

"When we return, everything will be finalised, so I'm happy about that. It's been quite quick, both the club and I had the same idea: to continue. I'm very happy here, I feel comfortable in the team and I'm very motivated by the club's ambition. Every year we fight for all the titles and I had no intention of leaving. My contract runs until 2030."

Koundé, 26, has become an undisputed starter at right-back at Barcelona. He has scored seven goals and provided 18 assists in 141 appearances across all competitions since joining the Catalan outfit from Sevilla in 2022.

Koundé won the league title as well as the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey last season with the Catalan giants.