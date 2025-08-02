Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi suffered an injury during the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Club Necaxa, leaving the pitch in the 11th minute and heading directly into the locker room at Chase Stadium.

Messi came into contact with Necaxa's Raúl Sánchez and Alexis Peña when dribbling into the box, before stumbling onto the ground and slamming the pitch in frustration. The Inter Miami captain attempted to walk it off for a couple minutes, but ultimately sought medical attention and departed the game.

The team will now be without the captain for the rest of the match against Necaxa, with Federico Redondo taking his place.

Prior to kick off on Saturday night, Messi had featured in 30 games for Inter Miami in 2025 across all tournaments, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and the Major League Soccer regular season.

In MLS alone, the player has recorded 18 goals and nine assists for the Herons.