Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have agreed a deal to sign striker Darwin Núñez from Liverpool, sources told ESPN.

Núñez joined Liverpool from Benfica for an initial £64 million ($85.5m) in the summer of 2022.

He has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances across three seasons, however his influence waned last term despite Liverpool's Premier League triumph.

Darwin Núñez is set to join Al Hilal, sources have told ESPN. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Núñez was linked with a move away from Anfield in January, with the player having pushed for the club to act upon serious interest from the Saudi league.

Sources told ESPN that Núñez again expressed his desire to leave this summer, with Al Hilal having now agreed a €53m ($62m) deal to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

There had been interest in the forward from Italy and Liverpool rejected a bid from Napoli earlier in the window.

Liverpool believed the Serie A champions' valuation of Núñez fell short, while the proposed payment terms would have deferred any funds until summer 2026, to be paid over a five-year period.

Once Núñez's departure is finalised, Liverpool will are likely to enter the market for another attacking player, however the club will only move if the right player becomes available and are targeting an attacker with the quality to improve the starting XI.