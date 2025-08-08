Gemma Soler joins ESPN FC to explain the clash that has led to Marc-Andre ter Stegen losing the captaincy at Barcelona. (2:17)

Marc-André ter Stegen said he is "fully willing" to resolve a dispute with Barcelona that saw him temporarily stripped of the club's captaincy on Thursday.

Barcelona made the announcement after ESPN reported that the goalkeeper, who recently underwent back surgery, refused to sign a consent form for his medical data to be shared with LaLiga, with Barça considering taking legal action in response.

"I am fully willing to collaborate with the Club's management to resolve this matter and to provide the requested authorisation," Ter Stegen said in a statement posted on social media on Friday.

Barça could have at least 50% of the player's salary freed up for registration purposes under LaLiga's injury provision, a rule that applies if a player is sidelined for at least four months. While Barcelona believe Ter Stegen will be out for at least four months, the goalkeeper said in a statement that he expected to be back in action in just three months.

If Ter Stegen's recovery time is more than four months, Barça could release him from his contract and register other players such as Marcus Rashford.

"In recent weeks, many things have been said about me - some of them entirely unfounded. Therefore, I feel it is necessary to express my version of events respectfully, yet clearly," he wrote.

"I would also like to clarify that all of the club's signings and contract renewals were completed prior to my surgery. Therefore, at no point could I consider that my unfortunate circumstances with the new surgery I had to undergo would be necessary for the registration of other colleagues whom I greatly respect and look forward to share locker room with for many seasons."

Barça signed Joan García from Espanyol to be their No. 1 goalkeeper and also decided to renew the contract of veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Ter Stegen's decision to undergo surgery was a major setback for Barcelona as ESPN had reported that the Catalan club had intended to let him leave the club this summer.

But the Germany international insisted that the decision to undergo surgery "was fully approved by the club" and that the three months' recovery time he announced was "communicated to me by most reputed experts and always in coordination with the club."

He added: "My commitment to these colors remains absolute."

Barcelona have yet to register five players with eight days to go before they begin their LaLiga title defence against Mallorca.

