Manchester United introduce Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford ahead of their friendly vs. Fiorentina. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

David De Gea has insisted there are no hard feelings about how his exit at Manchester United unfolded after returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club two years ago.

De Gea looked set to sign a contract extension in 2023 but the Spaniard eventually left on a free transfer and was replaced by André Onana as United's No. 1.

His exit brought to an end a 12-year spell at United during which he was named player of the year four times.

But after returning for a preseason friendly with Fiorentina on Saturday, De Gea insists there's no lingering bitterness about how his departure played out.

David De Gea returned to Old Trafford for the first time in two years on Saturday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Asked if he remained disappointed about the circumstances which saw him leave, De Gea said: "No. Sometimes football is like it is, you can't control everything.

"I've been here [Man United] 12 years, very, very nice, it's one of the best periods of my life.

"Playing for this club is just unbelievable, especially when you leave the club, you realise how big is the club, how difficult it was to be 12 years in a club like United. I'm always grateful for this club, for everyone, it's been an amazing journey.

"It's been a long time since I've been back here so it's been a special day, of course."

De Gea spent a year without a club after leaving United before signing for Fiorentina as a free agent in 2024.

- Man United have 'no excuses' with new training centre - Dalot

- Sesko unveiled as Man United beat Fiorentina on penalties

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

He played 35 times in Serie A last season and signed a new three-year contract in May. The 34-year-old insists he's happy in Italy, but admits he contemplated retirement in the aftermath of his Old Trafford exit.

"There's always these things coming to your mind but I was feeling good, I trained again, I was feeling ready to go again," De Gea said.

"Fiorentina gave me the opportunity to play. I'm feeling very, very good there.

"It's like a family, I'm feeling great, the city is amazing, the club is great. You see today we can play against top teams like United, so hopefully this year we can make something special as well."