OLD TRAFFORD, Manchester -- Benjamin Sesko watched from the stands at Old Trafford as Manchester United won a penalty shoot-out 5-4 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in the final match of their preseason schedule.

Sesko signed a five-year deal with United on Saturday morning to seal his €85 million ($98.8m) move from RB Leipzig.

He was presented to fans on the pitch ahead of kick-off alongside fellow summer signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego León, and then watched from the directors' box as United came from behind to draw 1-1 before substitute Kobbie Mainoo scored the decisive kick in the shoot-out.

Fiorentina, who had David De Gea in goal, went ahead in the eighth minute when Simon Sohm guided in a corner from Albert Gudmundsson.

Manchester United presented their summer signings at Old Trafford before their penalty shoot-out win. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Both Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu were caught under the ball and Sohm was left in acres of space at the back post to slot his volley past Altay Bayindir -- picked again in goal while André Onana remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

United equalised midway through the first half thanks to an own goal from Robin Gosens. The Fiorentina defender inadvertently sent the ball past De Gea under pressure from Yoro and Casemiro.

Gosens appealed for the free-kick, but the protests were waved away by referee Sam Barrott.

United almost took the lead a few minutes later when Mbeumo's cross from the right was met by Yoro, only for the Frenchman's close range header to be parried away by De Gea.

The Spaniard, returning to the club for the first time since leaving in 2023, was substituted late in the game to a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd.

His replacement in goal, Tommaso Martinelli, couldn't get anywhere near any of United's first four penalties in the shoot-out.

And after Bayindir saved Fiorentina's fifth kick from Fabiano Parisi, Mainoo stepped up to score in front of the Stretford End and seal United's win.