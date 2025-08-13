Rob Dawson and James Olley talk about the potential implications of a busy summer transfer window for Arne Slot at Liverpool. (1:43)

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma, sources told ESPN.

The 18-year-old had attracted interest from Serie A side Inter Milan but now looks set to move to Anfield for an initial fee of £26 million ($35m).

Should a deal be finalised, he will provide Liverpool with crucial defensive reinforcement following the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

He will join Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez as one of Arne Slot's centre-back options for the upcoming season, having featured 17 times in Serie A for Parma last season.

Giovanni Leoni is set to boost Liverpool's defensive options. Leo Simon - Parma Calcio 1913/Parma Calcio 1913 via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Liverpool also opened talks with Crystal Palace over a move for England centre-back Marc Guéhi, sources told ESPN.

The south London club expect a fee of around £30 million ($41m) plus £5m ($7m) in add-ons, sources said.

Guéhi has a year left on his Palace contract and chairman Steve Parish admitted earlier this week they could be forced to let him go this summer.

Liverpool have also received a timely defensive boost ahead of Friday's Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth with Gomez returning to training.

The 28-year-old, the club's longest-serving current player, returned home from the tour of Asia early with an Achilles injury and was subsequently sidelined for three weeks.

But he was pictured with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for the defending champions' season opener at Anfield.

