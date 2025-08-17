Chelsea ratings: Palmer, Gittens, Pedro all 4/10 in drab draw with Palace

Steve Nicol believes Chelsea were "not 100%" following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. (1:09)

Chelsea were left frustrated by Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon as an out-of-sync attacking display resulted in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors had the ball in the net first when Eberechi Eze smashed home from a direct free kick, but a VAR intervention disallowed it after deeming Marc Guéhi to be within one meter of the defensive wall.

Palace looked the brighter of the two sides as Adam Wharton linked well with Jean-Philippe Mateta to force a save from Robert Sánchez, while Chelsea struggled to get Cole Palmer into the game and winger Pedro Neto tried to be positive in an overall sluggish opening 45 minutes from the Blues.

The introduction of Estêvão off the bench added energy into Chelsea's attack as he instantly got past his marker after a break of the ball, before clipping a cross into a dangerous area. The 18-year-old Brazil international then had the best chance of the game, only to fire over the bar after taking a bad touch.

Chelsea's best spell of the game didn't come until the final 10 minutes when they made a handful of late chances -- none better than the one that fell to substitute Andrey Santos, who skied it way over the bar. But it was too little, too late.

Positives

England youth international Josh Acheampong was a standout for Chelsea in defense, as he consistently matched Mateta to complete an assured 90 minutes. There were also positive signs from Estêvão who temporarily ignited the Blues' attack off the bench, though he should have done better with his chance.

Negatives

Chelsea registered a shot on target in the third minute and then didn't get another one until the 90th. The Blues struggled to find the answers to unlock Crystal Palace's defense, while their final balls and execution of shots was poor.

Manager rating out of 10

Enzo Maresca, 5 -- Proactive in looking to change the game, Maresca took little time to bring on Estêvão. But he could have brought Liam Delap on slightly earlier to try and get a goal.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Robert Sanchez, 5 -- Saved by VAR after Eze's freekick flashed past him, but then made a good stop against Mateta's effort. He saved the efforts he was expected to stop.

DF Marc Cucurella, 6 -- Flew into a challenge and fouled Will Hughes on the edge of the box, but was saved by VAR after Eze's freekick was disallowed after Guehi was within a meter of the wall when the ball was struck. He made positive runs into the opposition box when inverted.

DF Trevoh Chalobah, 6 -- He anticipated play well and picked up intelligent positions during counter-attacks; he also helped set the press to win the ball back by playing high and made himself an option to receive the ball.

DF Josh Acheampong, 7 -- The Chelsea academy graduate battled well in an overall strong performance, winning several duels and looking composed when progressing the ball forwards. He marked Mateta closely to prevent him from linking play.

DF Reece James, 5 -- Careless with his challenges at times, James was booked and then warned after committing foul following a nutmeg from Eze.

MF Moisés Caicedo, 5 -- The midfielder pressed aggressively to challenge for the ball, but was sometimes too late and played around. He also mistimed his tackles in other moments.

MF Enzo Fernández, 5 -- The Argentina international looked to play the ball forward but was too slow and ineffective before he was replaced by Andrey Santos.

AM Jamie Gittens, 4 -- The winger worked hard but was unproductive overall on his Premier League debut for Chelsea and was replaced early in the second half by Estêvão.

It was a bad day at the office for Cole Palmer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

AM Cole Palmer, 4 -- Palmer was rarely involved as he struggled to find space to get on the ball. He looped an effort over the bar while another was blocked, and he was not as incisive with his passing as normal.

AM Pedro Neto, 6 -- The winger had bright moments when looking to beat his marker and worked hard to chase down balls. He also applied pressure from long balls to force mistakes from defenders.

ST João Pedro, 4 -- The striker dropped into channels to receive the ball but nothing came of it against a stubborn Palace backline. He drifted out of the game in the second half before being replaced by Delap.

Substitutes

Estêvão (Gittens, 54") 6 -- Made an impact as soon as he got the ball, taking on his marker before delivering a cross into the box that was marginally too high for Neto. He had Chelsea's biggest chance in the 66th minute but took a bad touch and then fired over the bar. He was also booked for an aggressive tackle on Daniel Muñoz.

Liam Delap (Joao Pedro, 74") 6 -- Delap offered a more direct route for Chelsea and helped win a corner from his willingness to battle with opposition defenders. He beat his marker to work an effort at goal in the 90th minute but it was straight at goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Malo Gusto (James, 79") N/R -- A bold effort from range was launched into Stamford Bridge's orbit in the 89th minute.

Andrey Santos (Fernandez, 79") N/R -- Introduced in the 80th minute, the midfielder had a big chance to win the game but sent his strike high over the bar, joining Gusto's effort in orbit. He also couldn't find Delap when knocking the ball down moments later.