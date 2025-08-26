Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Tottenham manager Thomas Frank outcoached Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in their 2-0 victory. (2:48)

Crystal Palace have joined Galatasaray in expressing interest in a deal for Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League side have contacted City about the 30-year-old's availability.

Palace are yet to submit a formal bid, but have enquired about the conditions involved in bringing Akanji to Selhurst Park.

If they are successful, it could open the door for Marc Guéhi to join Liverpool.

Guéhi, who has a year left on his contract and is unlikely to sign a new one, is keen on a move to Anfield.

Palace, however, are reluctant to allow another key player to leave following Eberechi Eze's move to Arsenal.

Sources have told ESPN that City value Akanji at around £15 million ($20.2m). He has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Akanji was an unused substitute for City's 4-0 win at Wolves on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

He was left out of the squad entirely for the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday along with Ilkay Gündogan, who has also been linked with a move away from the club.

Galatasaray have already contacted City about Akanji. German side Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with a move before the transfer deadline.