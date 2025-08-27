Barcelona manager Hansi Flick discusses what Marcus Rashford can bring to his team, as well as comparisons to Pep Guardiola and Lamine Yamal's recent behaviour. (1:07)

Monaco full-back Vanderson is one of the options being considered by Barcelona depending on exits before the transfer window closes a source told ESPN.

Vanderson, 24, has been linked with Barça on several occasions, but the interest has not materialised due to the club's financial problems and the player's high valuation around €25 million ($29m).

Barça, as ESPN has reported, remain open to strengthening their defence following the departure of centre-back Iñigo Martínez to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and a source confirmed to ESPN that Vanderson is one of the candidates.

However, the deal is complicated because Barça would first need to secure the departure of a big-name player.

Vanderson is on Barcelona's wanted list. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

In this regard, ESPN reported on Tuesday that Chelsea have made an approach to gauge the availability of Fermín López, while Barça are also open to listening to offers for Marc Casadó, Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen in an attempt to comply with LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

Hansi Flick, who has made it clear both publicly and privately that he wants to offload no players from the squad, has two converted centre-backs at right-back: Jules Koundé and Eric García.

Koundé has been the starter for the last two seasons, while Eric made a big impression last season as a full-back after Koundé was injured in the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan at Montjuïc and started this season in that position as a starter for the team.

Koundé recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2030, while sources told ESPN that the club also hopes to sit down and negotiate with Eric once the summer transfer window closes.

Vanderson would be a more offensive alternative that would allow Flick to also use Koundé and Eric in central defence. The full-back has been playing for Monaco since January 2022 and is also a regular for Brazil.

Barça have a good relationship with Monaco after also securing the loan of Ansu Fati.

Meanwhile, there is debate at Barcelona over the young Cameroon striker Etta Eyong of Villarreal.

Eyong has been linked with Barça after his great start to the season, but sources told ESPN that there is debate about his signing. Some see him as a striker with potential for the future, while others believe that he does not have the necessary profile to play for the Catalan side yet.

However, he is considered a "market opportunity" because his transfer clause is between €5m and €10m.