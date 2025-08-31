Palace boss on Guéhi move to Liverpool: 'No deal'

Rob Dawson and James Olley talk about the potential implications of a busy summer transfer window for Arne Slot at Liverpool. (1:43)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner implored the club not to let Marc Guéhi depart after the Eagles captain scored a stunning goal to help sink Aston Villa.

Opposite number Unai Emery, meanwhile, could offer no guarantees goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez would remain a Villa player after a match in which Monday's transfer deadline loomed large.

Guéhi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but put aside the speculation to crown a commanding display with a fine goal in his side's convincing 3-0 win at Villa Park.

Martinez, by contrast, was not involved amid rumoured interest from Manchester United and his replacement Marco Bizot had a night to forget, also conceding a penalty from which Jean-Philippe Mateta scored and an Ismaïla Sarr header.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has insisted that no deal has been struck to sell Marc Guéhi Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

If Guéhi's goal does prove his parting gift it was some way to sign off, but Glasner is determined to keep the England international and says he made this clear to club hierarchy over the summer.

Glasner said: "We need to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season.

"We have an agreement that if we're selling Marc we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season.

"There's no replacement in the building, it's clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled. That means we can't sell Marc.

"It's not a wish or a gift to Oliver Glasner, it's necessary for playing a successful season.

"It's a tempting situation but if we want to progress, we have to keep him. If we sell we accept a step back."

On rumours an agreement has already been reached with Liverpool, Glasner said: "There is no deal."

Emery was less forthcoming about the Martinez situation but it does appear the Argentinian has had his head turned by the links to United.

Emery said: "He was not available. We need the players focused and 100 percent. He wasn't.

"Tomorrow is the deadline and we'll see how we finish the window."

Emery did confirm Villa were working on a deal to sign former United defender Victor Lindelöf.