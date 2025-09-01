Julien Laurens says Newcastle have opened the door to Alexander Isak to complete his blockbuster move to Liverpool. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United have signed Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after completing a £55 million ($74.4m) deal, the club announced after Monday's deadline.

Wissa, who underwent a Newcastle medical on Monday, will be tasked with replacing Alexander Isak, who completed his move to Liverpool.

Newcastle will receive around £125m as part of the Isak deal, and they re-invested a similar amount in his replacements, adding Germany forward Nick Woltemade from Stuggart in a £64.9m move.

The North East club had interest in Wolves forward Jørgen Strand Larsen, but sources told ESPN they decided not to pursue him while they chase Wissa's signature.

Wissa, 28, has not played for Brentford this season since demanding that the club allow him to move to Newcastle during preseason.

- LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest on transfer deadline day

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

After seeing former Brentford teammate Bryan Mbeumo leave the Gtech Stadium for Manchester United earlier this summer, Wissa told the club that he also expected to be allowed to leave.

And after a lengthy stand-off, Brentford gave the player the green light to move to St. James' Park.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.