Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich after Chelsea accepted an offer worth up €81.5 million ($95.4m), sources have told ESPN.

In a dramatic 48 hours, Jackson has seen his hopes of moving to the Bundesliga club dashed and then revived in the wake of Liam Delap's hamstring injury sustained during the London club's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Jackson is in Munich and will undergo a medical after the Blues accepted a €16.5m loan fee with an obligation to sign the 24-year-old permanently for €65m in the summer of 2026.

That deal is slightly better than the one Bayern had in place on Saturday morning, just hours before Delap broke down amid fears he could be sidelined for at least two months.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to join Bayern Munich before the transfer deadline. Darren Walsh/Getty Images

The injury prompted Chelsea to cancel their agreement with Bayern for Jackson -- which constituted a €15m loan and a fixed fee of €65m due next year -- as they required cover with just João Pedro left as their only recognised senior striker.

However, ESPN sources say Jackson was unwilling to return to Stamford Bridge and pushed his representatives to resurrect a move, which they managed to do on Monday morning.

Chelsea instead recalled Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland while Tyrique George, who led the attack after Delap limped off last weekend, has been allowed to join Fulham in a €25.4 deal. That agreement also contains a clause that gives Chelsea a percentage of any future move.

Guiu only joined Sunderland on Aug. 6 but is set to return amid a striker shortage at Chelsea.

Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey, meanwhile, is swapping Ajax for Sunderland, in a deal worth up to €25m ($29.3m), sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Sunderland are having an active transfer deadline day with Brobbey set to join his Dutch teammate Lutsharel Geertruida in signing for the Premier League side. While Geertruida is joining on loan from Leipzig, Brobbey is set to sign on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of €20m, with €5m in addons.

Brobbey is yet to appear for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season and the 23-year-old will head to the Premier League to bolster Sunderland's attacking options.

