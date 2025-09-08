Open Extended Reactions

Tunisia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

A 94-minute winner from Al Ahly's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane saw Tunisia become the second African side to secure their spot at the tournament in North America after Morocco 100% record in qualifiers culminated in them booking their spot on Saturday.

Namibia's loss at home to Malawi meant that Tunisia went into their eighth game of World Cup qualifiers knowing a win would see them through to the tournament proper next summer.

Tunisia had a relatively successful 2022 World Cup in Qatar finishing above Denmark in Group D, losing just once and recording a famous win over eventual finalists France as they narrowly missed out on knockout stage qualification.