Will Ange Postecoglou be able to play his attacking style at Forest? (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Postecoglou replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked by Forest on Monday.

Sources have told ESPN Postecoglou has signed a deal through to June 2027.

It is Postecoglou's first job since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June. He spent two seasons at Spurs, winning the UEFA Europa League in May, the club's first trophy in 17 years.

Postecoglou will oversee Forest's match against Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

"We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement.

Nottingham Forest have named Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions."

Nuno's exit from Forest was abrupt, and came just three games into the new season.

He led Forest to a seventh-place in the Premier League last season as they qualified for European football for the first time since 1996.

The club were promoted to the Europa League following Crystal Palace's demotion to the UEFA Conference League due to multi-club ownership (MCO) rules.

Sources have told ESPN Nuno fell out with Forest's head of global football Edu Gaspar, while his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis also grew increasingly strained despite having signed a new three-year deal in June.

Doubt was cast over Nuno's future earlier in the season when he said he was "not close" with Marinakis, and that their "relationship had changed."

"Where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job," Nuno said at the time.

For Postecoglou, the job will end his three-month break from the game.

During his two-season spell with Spurs, he led them to fifth in the Premier League in 2023-24, before they finished 17th last term.

That disappointment was offset by their European run where they won the Europa League, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

But, 16 days after that triumph in Bilbao, Postecoglou was dismissed.

- Nuno Espírito Santo out at Nottingham Forest 3 games into season

- Soccer warm-up kits: Rating Europe's good, bad, and ugly

- Nottingham Forest omit £37.5M Hutchinson from Europa League squad

"After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies," Marinakis said.

"Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."

Postecoglou brings a wealth of experience to Forest having coached in Australia, before taking charge of the Socceroos from 2013-2017.

He then coached in Japan, managing Yokohama F. Marinos, before moving to Celtic where he enjoyed a successful two-season spell from 2021 to 2023.

Then came the move to Tottenham and now he's swapped north London for the City Ground.