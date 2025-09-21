Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss 15-year-old Max Dowman after his appearance for Arsenal against Fulham. (1:16)

Arsenal starlet Max Dowman made history on Saturday by becoming the youth team's youngest-ever goalscorer in Premier League 2, netting on his first start in the competition.

Dowman, aged just 15 years and 263 days old, broke a record previously held by Reiss Nelson (16 years, 57 days), who set the mark back in 2016.

The England youth international is one of world football's most promising teenagers, having made his first-team debut for Arsenal against Leeds last month after shining in preseason. The club's second youngest Premier League player behind Ethan Nwaneri, he was also brought off the bench in the defeat at Liverpool, ahead of established regulars.

Max Dowman scored Arsenal's second goal in a 3-2 victory over Wolves in Premier League 2 on Saturday. Max Dowman of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Brayden Clarke after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal U21 and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 at Meadow Park on September 20, 2025 in Borehamwood, England.

It was therefore a surprise to see him line up for the Under-21 side in PL2 -- which replaced the Premier League's Reserve and Academy leagues in 2012 -- and Dowman made an impact in his second appearance, and first start.

Dowman scored in the 65th minute to level the match against Wolves after Arsenal had fallen behind 2-0. From the right hand side of the box, Dowman cut onto his right foot, chopped back onto his left, and slotted home a low composed finish.

Fellow midfielder Andre Harriman-Annous completed the turnaround with a 99th-minute penalty, securing all three points.

Dowman's goal adds to a rapid rise through Arsenal's academy ranks. He debuted for the U18s as a 13-year-old and featured in the UEFA Youth League, where he became the youngest goalscorer in the competition's history during a group-stage match against Atalanta last September.

Arsenal's first team return to Premier League action on Sunday with a clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, with Dowman unlikely to be involved.