JOHOR, Malaysia -- In the past four seasons, Bérgson da Silva has scored an astounding 144 goals in 137 matches for Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Unsurprisingly, he has played a pivotal role in the Southern Tigers' last four Malaysia Super League crowns -- extending their remarkable run of consecutive titles to 11 -- and also claimed the top scorer award in two of those campaigns.

On 109 goals, he is already the league's all-time top scorer ahead of some famous names, including the second-placed Indra Putra Mahayuddin -- whose 106-goal tally came across an evergreen career which spanned 25 years.

And yet, given JDT are a club who are constantly looking to get better by bringing in new big-name signings, Bérgson often starts each new season with his place in the starting XI seemingly under threat from incoming attacking additions.

Then, he just goes ahead and does what he does best -- finding the back of the net when his opportunity arises.

In 2022, it was former LaLiga and Serie A stalwart Fernando Forestieri who arrived as a new option in attack. The following year, fellow Brazilian marksman Diogo returned for a second spell at JDT.

Last season, Bérgson had to share the main striker duties in the AFC Champions League Elite with Colombian Jorge Obregón. This term, it has been his compatriot Jairo who has gotten the nod early on.

Still, even though he has started just four of ten games in all competition so far, Bérgson already has seven goals to his name -- only trailing João Figueiredo on ten.

Last Thursday, making his first start in the ASEAN Club Championship, the 34-year-old gave another reminder of his sheer ability to find the back of the net -- notching a hat-trick to inspire the Southern Tigers to a 4-0 win over Bangkok United.

Rather than be flustered by the competition that regularly walks through the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium entrance, Bérgson simply thrives on the challenge to retain his status as JDT's main man in attack.

"I think this is one motivation for me," he told ESPN following the win over Bangkok United, with the match ball proudly tucked away under his arm following his hat-trick heroics.

"When big names, big players come from far, I push myself to stay at my best level [and] my best moments.

"The key is that I work head each season. When someone [new] comes, I start to do better things. I change some characteristics in my game to adapt to the new coach, new ideas - this is my mentality."

"I think [JDT owner] TMJ [Tunku Ismail Idris] has a lot of effect on this because he makes me better every season. In key moments when I'm down, he pushes me back up.

"All the effort and things I do is for this club."

Given the way they have dominated Malaysian football for over a decade now, the next goal for JDT is to make waves on the continental front.

Although they have proven themselves to be capable of matching it with Asia's best, the Southern Tigers are yet to make it beyond the round of 16 in the ACL Elite -- Asia's premier club competition.

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Buriram United to start the new campaign, JDT will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday when they entertain J1 League debutants Machida Zelvia -- and it will be interesting to see if Bérgson will still have to settle for a place in the bench after his recent displays.

Apart from the continental front, there is also a new challenge for JDT this season in the form of the ASEAN Club Championship, officially known as the Shopee Cup -- which they are featuring in for the first time after opting not to participate last year as the competition returned following a 20-year hiatus.

With last week's victory coming in the wake of an opening triumph over Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors, the Southern Tigers are already in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals in their tournament bow.

"It's a big pleasure for us to participate in this competition because, even when we didn't participate last season, we were still watching the games and the highlights," said Bérgson.

"We're happy to participate and, of course, when we put our jersey on -- the JDT jersey -- it doesn't matter whether we're playing home or away in whichever competition.

"We need to win. And that's our target -- to take the [ASEAN Club Championship] title."

And while it cannot be denied just how much of a key player, and fan favourite, Bérgson is with the JDT faithful, the one player at the club who arguably receives even greater adulation is local hero Arif Aiman.

Still only 23, Arif was last week announced as one of three nominees for the AFC Player of the Year award -- the first Malaysian to ever be in the running.

Even though he did not get on the scoresheet last Thursday, Arif was an absolute livewire and set up Bérgson's second -- leaving the Brazilian gushing when asked about the quality of his young team-mate.

"You know this guy is our boy. Our star," added Bérgson.

"He created a lot of us as always. A lot of corners, a lot of chances for goal, and also he ran a lot of us.

"We're very proud and very happy with his performances."